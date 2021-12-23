Utah COVID-19 update: 5 more confirmed deaths, 1,289 new cases

UTAH, Dec. 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Thursday reported five more documented deaths from COVID-19 and 1,289 new cases since the last report, which was Wednesday.

Total cases in Utah now number 623,703 since the beginning of the pandemic. Of the new cases, 152 were in school-aged children: 58 in children ages 5 through 10, 29 in children ages 1 through 13, and 65 cases in children ages 14 through 17 since Wedneday.

Utah’s known coronavirus deaths now stand at 3,754. The newly confirmed deaths are of:

A male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 25-45, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

One of these deaths occurred before Dec. 1, UDoH said.

Vaccines

Vaccines given in Utah number 4,483,794, which is 18,437 more than Wednesday.

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 16.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 9.8 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.7 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

Lab Tests:

UDoH reports 4,174,214 people tested. This is an increase of 10,330 people tested since Wednesday.

It reports 7,655,401 total tests. This is an increase of 19,655 tests since Wednesday.

Trends

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,005 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 11.4%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 7.8%.

There are 458 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 27,185.

UDoH reminded Utahns it will not be updating the public dashboard on Friday, Dec. 24 in observance of the Christmas holiday.

The chart below shows Utah’s COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

