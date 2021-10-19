Utah COVID-19 update: 5 more deaths, 1,343 new cases documented in past day; 284 cases in school children

UTAH, Oct. 19, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Tuesday reported five more known COVID-19 deaths and 1,343 new cases since the last report, issued Monday.

Total documented coronavirus cases now stand at 533,526. Of the newest cases, 284 are in school children: 137 in children ages 5 through 10, 64 in children ages 11 through 13, and 83 in children ages 14 through 17 since Monday.

Utah’s documented coronavirus deaths stand at 3,095. The five new deaths were of:

A Davis County man, older than 85, not hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman between 25 and 44, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 25 and 44, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Washington County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

Vaccines

UDoH reports3,626,510 total vaccine doses administered. This is an increase of 8,358 doses since Monday.

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 14.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 10.7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5.8 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.9 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.5 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

UDoH reports 3,608,571 people tested. This is an increase of 18,891 people tested since Monday.

It reports 6,506,224 total tests. This is an increase of 35,550 tests since Monday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,283 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 15.2%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.0%.

There are 523 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 23,321.

The chart below shows Utah COVID-19 deaths broken down by area of the state.