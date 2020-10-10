Utah COVID-19 update: 5 more deaths, 1,354 new positive cases reported in past 24 hours

UTAH, Oct. 10, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Heath on Saturday reported five more COVID-19 deaths and 1,354 new lab confirmed cases in the past 24 hours.

The Utahns who died were:

A Salt Lake County man between ages 65 and 84, hospitalized at the time of death

A Salt Lake County man, older than 85, hospitalized at the time of death

A Utah County man, older than 85 and hospitalized at the time of death

A Utah County woman between ages 65 and 84, hospitalized at the time of death

A man between ages 65 and 84, living in the area of the Southeast Utah Health District, county of residence unknown, not hospitalized at the time of death

Total known COVID-19 deaths in Utah now number 510.

With the addition of the 1,354 new lab-confirmed cases, Utah’s known coronavirus cases now stand at 84,644.

Total tests performed number 912,894. Of those, 11,846 people tested in the past 24 hours.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,187 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 13.7%.

Currently, 231 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. That is down a dozen from Friday’s all time daily high of 243. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak number 4,275.

Patients considered recovered, defined as still living three weeks after diagnosis, number 62,401. It is common for COVID-19 patients to die more than three week after diagnosis.

The chart below shows areas of the state broken down by the numbers.