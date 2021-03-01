Utah COVID-19 update: 5 more deaths, 257 new cases confirmed in past day

UTAH, March 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Monday confirmed five more COVID-19 deaths and 257 more cases documented in the past 24 hours.

That brings Utah’s confirmed cases of the virus to 371, 492 since the beginning of the pandemic. Known Utah deaths now stand at 1,940.

Those who died, all men who were hospitalized at the time of death, were:

An Iron County resident between 65 and 84

A Kane County resident between 65 and 84

A Salt Lake County resident between 45 and 64

Two Salt Lake County residents between 65 and 84

Vaccines administered in Utah total 721,029, which is 4,493 more than yesterday. To see the vaccinations by area of the state, check the chart immediately below.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

The UDoH reports that 2,208,924 people have been tested, an increase of 3,133 people tested since yesterday. It reports that 3,813,782 tests have been administered, an increase of 6,517 tests since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 636 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 11.0%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 5.1%.

There are 214 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 14,724.

To see COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state, check the chart below.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah