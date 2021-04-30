Utah COVID-19 update: 5 more deaths, 338 new cases documented in past day

UTAH, April 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Friday reported five more COVID-19 deaths and 338 newly documented cases in the past 24 hours.

That brings known cases to 397,323 and confirmed coronavirus deaths since the beginning of the pandemic to 2,202.

The five who died were:

A female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident

A female, older than 85, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident

A male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Two of these deaths occurred prior to April 1, UDoH said.

Vaccines administered number 2,146,777, which is 21,945 more than yesterday.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

People tested for COVID-19 number, 2,557,368, an increase of 5,603 since yesterday. Tests administered number 4,641,439, an increase of 12,091 tests since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 378 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.6%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.5%.

There are 145 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 16,174.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah