Utah COVID-19 update: 5 more deaths, 481 new case in past day; 16,373 more vaccines given

UTAH, March 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Tuesday reported five more known COVID-19 deaths and 481 more lab-confirmed positive cases in the past 24 hours.

That brings confirmed coronavirus cases in Utah to 379,081. Reported and confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Utah stand at 2,032.

The five who died were:

A Salt Lake County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Summit County man, older than 85, not hospitalized

A Utah County woman between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Washington County man between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

A Washington County man, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

Vaccinations administered number 1,027,073, with 16,373 given in the past day. The chart immediately below shows the numbers broken down by area of the state.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

UDoH reports 2,298,572 people tested, an increase of 5,476 people tested since yesterday. Total tests performed number 4,029,685 total tests, which is 15,610 tests since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 492 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 8.3%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 4.1%.

There are 171 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 15,167.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah