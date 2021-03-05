Utah COVID-19 update: 5 more deaths, 549 new cases confirmed in past day

UTAH, March 5, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Friday confirmed five more COVID-19 deaths and 549 new cases documented in the past 24 hours.

That brings Utah’s known COVID-19 cases to 373,868, and coronavirus deaths to 1,970.

According to the UDoH, the five new COVID-19 victims were:

A male, between 65-84, Cache County resident, long-term care facility resident

A female, between 65-84, Cache County resident, long-term care facility resident

A male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident

A female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident

One of the five deaths reported today occurred before Feb. 12.

Vaccines administered number 816,934, an increase of 31,411 since yesterday.

The chart immediately below has more information about vaccinations.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah

Lab tests have been given to 2,236,642 people, an increase of 6,601 since yesterday. Tests administered number 3,884,886, an increase of 16,934 tests since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 543 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 9.8%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 4.6%.

There are 203 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 14,841.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.