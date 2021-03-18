Utah COVID-19 update: 5 more deaths, 560 new cases in past day

UTAH, March 18, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Thursday reported five more known COVID-19 deaths and 560 more lab-confirmed positive cases in the past 24 hours.

That brings confirmed coronavirus cases in Utah to 380,340. Reported and confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Utah stand at 2,041. One previous death has been removed from the count after further investigation.

The five who died were:

A male, between 45-64, Wasatch County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, older than 85, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, older than 85, Utah County resident, not hospitalized

A female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Vaccinations administered number 1,080,039 with 25,312 given in the past day. The chart immediately below shows the numbers broken down by area of the state.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

UDoH reports 2,314,764 people tested, an increase of 7,526 people tested since yesterday. Total tests performed number 4,066,552, which is 16,975 tests since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 484 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 8.4%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 4.2%.

There are 189 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 15,198.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah