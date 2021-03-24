Utah COVID-19 update: 5 more deaths, 562 new cases confirmed in past day

UTAH, March 24, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday confirmed five more deaths and 562 new COVID-19 cases documented in the past 24 hours.

That brings lab-documented cases of the coronavirus to 382,733, and known deaths to 2,082.

UDoH says four of the five deaths occurred before March 1. The five deaths were of:

A male, between 65-84, Carbon County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, older than 85, Cache County resident, not hospitalized

A male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized

A male, between 65-84, Sanpete County resident, not hospitalized

A male, between 65-84, Sanpete County resident, long-term care facility resident

Vaccines administered in Utah number 1,206,693, which is 25,965 more than yesterday. The chart immediately below shows numbers by area of the state.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

People tested in Utah for COVID-19 number 2,348,003, an increase of 7,932 since yesterday. Tests administered here number 4,142,052, an increase of 17,187 tests since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 424 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 7.7%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.9%.

There are 127 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 15,358.

The chart below shows numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah