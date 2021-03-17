Utah COVID-19 update: 5 more deaths, 699 new cases in past day

UTAH, March 17, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday reported five more known COVID-19 deaths and 699 more lab-confirmed positive cases in the past 24 hours.

That brings confirmed coronavirus cases in Utah to 379,780. Reported and confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Utah stand at 2,037.

The five who died were:

A male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident

A female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident

A male, between 45-64, San Juan County resident, long-term care facility resident

A female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

A female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident

Four of these deaths occurred before Feb. 17.

Vaccinations administered number 1,054,727, with 27,654 given in the past day. The chart immediately below shows the numbers broken down by area of the state.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

UDoH reports 2,307,238 people tested, an increase of 8,666 people tested since yesterday. Total tests performed number 4,049,577, which is 19,892 tests since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 499 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 8.3%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 4.1%.

There are 180 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 15,198.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.