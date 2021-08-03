Utah COVID-19 update: 5 more deaths, 728 new cases confirmed in past day

UTAH, Aug. 3, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health has reported five more COVID-19 deaths and 728 newly documented cases in the past day.

Confirmed cases now stand at 435,439.

Known coronavirus deaths in Utah number 2,471. The five newly documented deaths, all of people who were hospitalized, were of:

A Kane County man between 45 and 64

A Millard County woman between 65 and 84

A Sanpete County woman between 65 and 84

A Utah County woman between 45 and 64

A Utah County man between 65 and 84

Vaccinations in Utah number 3,041,947, an increase of 6,830 in the past day.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

People tested for COVID-19 here number 2,938,515, an increase of 10,576 since Monday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 877 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 15%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.6%.

There are 395 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 18,770.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah