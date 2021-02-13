Utah COVID-19 update: 5 more deaths, 943 new cases confirmed in past day

People tested for coronavirus number 2,117,562, an increase of 6,803 people tested since yesterday. Tests administered number 3,584,792, an increase of 18,233 tests since yesterday.

Note: The UDOH is now reporting two measures of percent positivity. One measure is determined by dividing the total of unique individuals who tested positive by the unique number of people tested. We call this the “people over people” method. This method does not account for people who have had repeat positive or negative tests in the past 90 days. This is the method we’ve been using to report percent positive since the beginning of the pandemic. It biases the percent positivity higher in the current testing environment.

We will also report percent positivity based on the total positive tests divided by the total number of tests administered. We call this the “test over test” method, this method is now used by at least 37 other states and provides a better comparison between what is happening across the country. This method accounts for people who have repeat positive or negative test results and more accurately reflects our increase in testing. It biases the percent positivity lower in the current testing environment.

While the specific percent positivity will be different between the two methods, the overall trends for each are very similar.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 14.4%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 6.4%. The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 987 per day.

There are 298 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 14,151.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah