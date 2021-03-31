Utah COVID-19 update: 514 new cases, 4 more deaths reported in past day

UTAH, March 31, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday reported 514 new cases of COVID-19 documented in the past day, and four new deaths.

That brings total documented cases to 385,641. Known COVID-19 deaths in Utah are now at 2,122.

Those that died were:

2 males, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized

A male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, not hospitalized

A male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized

All four deaths occurred prior to March 1, UDoH says.

Vaccines administered number 1,364,203, an increase of 32,341 since yesterday.

Lab tests have been given to 2,386,988 people, an increase of 6,751 people tested since yesterday. A total of 4,235,928 tests have been given, an increase of 16,617 tests since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 418 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.7%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.3%.

There are 135 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 15,525.

