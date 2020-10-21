Utah sets record for COVID-19 hospitalizations, infection rate among tested at 15.1 percent

UTAH, Oct. 21, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday announced six more COVID-19 deaths and 1,363 newly documented cases reported in the past 24 hours.

The Utahns who died were:

A female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident

A male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized

A male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized

A male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized

A male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized

A female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident

Total documented COVID-19 deaths in Utah now number 557.

The addition of 1,363 positive cases brings that cumulative total to 98,006.

Coronavirus tests performed number 993,995. Of those, 7,571 people tested were administered in the past 24 hours.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,283 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 15.1%

Currently, 291 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 4,753.

Patients classified as recovered, defined as still living three weeks after diagnosis, number 72,606. It is common for COVID-19 patients to die more than three weeks after diagnosis.

The chart below shows the numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah