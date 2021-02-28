Utah COVID-19 update: 6 more deaths, 465 new cases documented in past day

UTAH, Feb. 28, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Sunday reported six more COVID-19 deaths and 465 more cases documented in the past 24 hours.

That brings cumulative known cases in Utah to 371,235, and documented deaths to 1,935.

The six Utahns who died were:

A male, between 45-64, Summit County resident, not hospitalized

A male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 45-64, Tooele County resident, not hospitalized

A male, older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident

A female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident

A female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

Vaccinations in Utah number 716,536 total vaccines administered, which is 14,243 more than yesterday. The chart immediately below shows vaccinations by area of the state.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

Lab tests have been administered to 2,205,791 people, an increase of 4,365 people tested since yesterday. Tests given number 3,807,265, and increase of 8,422 tests since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 647 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 11.6%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 5.2%.

There are 203 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 14,695.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah