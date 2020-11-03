Utah COVID-19 update: 6 more deaths, record 366 hospitalized, 1,669 new cases in past 24 hours

UTAH, Nov. 3, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Tuesday reported six more COVID-19 deaths, a record 366 hospitalizations, and 1,669 new cases in the past 24 hours.

The Utahns who died were:

A Salt Lake County man between ages 65 and 84, not hospitalized at time of death

A Salt Lake County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized at time of death

A Tooele County man between ages 65 and 84, not hospitalized at time of death

A Utah County woman between ages 45 and 64, a residence of a long-term care facility

A Utah County man between ages 65 and 84, hospitalization status unknown

A Sanpete County woman between ages 45 and 65, hospitalized at the time of death

The 1,669 new lab-confirmed cases brings Utah’s cumulative total to 119,375 positive cases.

Tests performed number 1,105,427. Of those, 7,834 tests were performed in the past day.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,726 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 19.1%, up 0.1% from the previous record, set Monday.

There are 366 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, a new record, and 18 more than the previous record, set Monday. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 5,665.