Utah COVID-19 update: 7 confirmed dead, 1,082 new cases in past 24 hours

UTAH, Jan. 18, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health has documented 1,082 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, and confirmed that seven more Utahns have died from coronavirus.

The seven who died were:

A male, between 25-44, Utah County resident, not hospitalized

A male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, not hospitalized

A female, between 25-44, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 25-44, Utah County resident, not hospitalized

A female, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 45-64, Washington County resident, not hospitalized

Total documented COVID-19 deaths in Utah since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 1,500. Documented cases number 324,919.

Vaccines administered number 168,908, an increase of 16,399 since the day before.

UDoH reports 1,906,909 coronavirus tests administered, an increase of 4,649 since Sunday’s report.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 2,154 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 21.1%.

There are 568 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 12,576.

The chart below shows numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah