Utah COVID-19 update: 7 deaths, 1,149 new cases since Friday

UTAH, July 6, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Tuesday reported 1,149 new COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths since Thursday, the day of the last report.

Total Utah cases now stand at 417,259. Total deaths here number 2,385.

UDoH has begun issuing COVID-19 reports only on business days rather than every day. The daily breakdown for new cases over the holiday weekend goes like this:

Friday, July 2 — 481 cases

Saturday, July 3 — 349 cases

Sunday, July 4 — 161 cases

Monday, July 5 — 165 cases

The seven newly documented deaths were of:

A Davis County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized at time of death

A Davis County man, older than 85, not hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Summit County man between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Utah County woman between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Utah County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Washington County woman, older than 85, not hospitalized

Vaccinations now number 2,884,956, an increase of 13,878 since Thursday.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

People tested in Utah for the coronavirus now number 2,812,829, an increase of 9,468 tested since Thursday.

Tests administered number 5,134,408, an increase of 14,683 since Thursday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 386 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 11.3%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 7.7%.

There are 274 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 17,636.

The chart below shows Utah COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah