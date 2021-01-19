Utah COVID-19 update: 7 deaths, 1,302 more cases reported in past day

UTAH, Jan. 19, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Tuesday reported seven more COVID-19 deaths and 1,302 more documented cases in the past 24 hours.

That brings Utah’s positive cases to 326,221 and cumulative deaths to 1,507.

Those who died were:

A Millard County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman between 45 and 64, hospitalized at time of death

A Salt Lake County man between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

A Salt Lake County woman, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

A Utah County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

Two Utah County men between 65 and 84, hospitalized

Those vaccinated number 172,603, an increase of 3,695 in the past 24 hours.

Coronavirus tests administered number 1,911,870, an increase of 4,961 since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 2,033 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 19.9%.

There are 573 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 12,645.