Utah COVID-19 update: 7 more confirmed deaths, 3,563 new cases since Wednesday

UTAH, Dec. 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Thursday reported seven more documented coronavirus deaths and 3,563 new cases since Wednesday.

Utah’s total known cases now stand at 636,992.

Of the new cases, 360 were among school-aged children: 127 cases in children ages 5 through 10, 87 cases in children ages 11 through 13, and 146 cases in children ages 14-17 since Wednesday.

Total known Utah deaths now stand at 3,787. The seven most recently reported deaths were of:

A female, between 25-44, Sanpete County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident

A male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death

One death previously reported has been removed; a male, between 45-64, a Tooele County resident, unknown whether hospitalized.

Vaccines

UDoH reports 4,541,293 total vaccines administered which is 14,378 more than yesterday.

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 18.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 9.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people, UDoH’s statement says.

Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.9 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

Tests

UDoH reports 4,245,929 people tested. This is an increase of 15,419 people tested since yesterday. It reports 7,791,462 total tests. This is an increase of 28,777 tests since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,898 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 12.4%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 8.4%.

There are 436 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 27,512.

UDoH will not be updating the public dashboard tomorrow Friday, Dec. 31, in observance of the New Year holiday.

The chart below shows Utah’s numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah