Utah COVID-19 update: 7 more deaths, 1,114 new cases documented in past day

UTAH, Aug. 11, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday reported seven more deaths and 1,114 new cases of COVID-19 documented in the past 24 hours.

That brings Utah’s known cases to 442,245. Documented coronavirus deaths in Utah stand at 2,518.

The seven additional deaths were of:

A male, between 25-44, Salt County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Beaver County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Emery County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Juab County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 25-44, Beaver County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Vaccines administered number 3,097,316, which is 6,823 more than Tuesday.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

People tested in Utah number 2,987,745, an increase of 7,532 since yesterday. Tests given number 5,431,004, an increase of 13,501 since Tuesday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 812 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 13.7%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 9.8%.

There are 389 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 19,144.

The chart below shows Utah COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah