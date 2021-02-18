Utah COVID-19 update: 7 more deaths, 1,151 new cases confirmed in past day

UTAH, Feb. 18, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Thursday reported seven more COVID-19 deaths and 1,151 newly confirmed new cases in the past 24 hours.

That brings cumulative known cases to 364,399 and known coronavirus deaths in Utah to 1,813.

Those who died were:

A Cache County woman between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

A Grand County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized at time of death

Three Salt Lake County men between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Utah County man, older than 85, hospitalized

A Weber County woman, older than 85, hospitalized

Vaccines administered in Utah now number 563,608, which is 12,540 more than yesterday.

Gov. Spencer Cox announced Thursday that vaccines will now be available to people between ages 65 and 69. Read the details here.

The chart below shows vaccinations by area of the state.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

A total of 3,652,448 COVID-19 tests have been administered since the beginning of the pandemic, with 21,055 given in the last day. Those tested number 2,144,709, an increase of 8,121 since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 13.6%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 6.25%. The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 830 per day.

There are 258 people currently hospitalized in Utah with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 14,343.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah