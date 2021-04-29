Utah COVID-19 update: 7 more deaths, 463 new cases in past day

UTAH, April 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Thursday reported seven more COVID-19 deaths and 463 newly documented cases in the past 24 hours.

That brings known cases to 396,985 and confirmed coronavirus deaths since the beginning of the pandemic to 2,197.

The seven who died were:

A male, between 65-84, Sanpete County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 45-64, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Cache County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

All seven deaths occurred before April 1, UDoH said.

Vaccines administered number 2,124,832, which is 26,895 more than yesterday.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

People tested for COVID-19 number, 2,551,765, an increase of 6,402 since yesterday. Tests administered number 4,629,348, an increase of 16,041 tests since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 380 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.5%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.5%.

There are 142 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 16,158.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah