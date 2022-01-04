Utah COVID-19 update: 7 more deaths, 4,661 new cases documented in past day

UTAH, Jan.4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Tuesday reported seven more COVID-19 deaths and 4,661 new cases since the last report, which was Monday.
Total documented cases in Utah since the beginning of the of the pandemic now stand at 656,407. Of the 4,661 newly reported cases, 651 are in school children: 249 cases in children ages 5 through 10, 126 cases in children ages 11 through 13, and 276 cases in children ages 14 through 17 since Monday.
Known Utah deaths now stand at 3,811. The seven new deaths were of:
- A Box Elder County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized at time of death
- A Carbon County man between 65 and 84, unknown hospitalization status
- A Salt Lake County man between 25 and 44, hospitalized
- A Salt Lake County woman between 25 and 44, hospitalized
- A Salt Lake County woman, older than 85, hospitalized at time of death
- A Washington County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized
- A Washington County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized
Vaccines
UDoH reports 4,576,939 total vaccines administered which is 12,319 more than Monday.
Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:
In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 20.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 9.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.8 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.
Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 7.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.
Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence
Lab Tests
UDoH reports 4,313,416 people tested. This is an increase of 15,056 people tested since Monday. It reports 7,919,394 total tests, an increase of 30,442 tests since Monday.
The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 3,754 per day.
The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 21.0%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 14.2%.
There are 479 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 27,825.
The chart below shows Utah’s COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.
Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah