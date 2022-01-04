Utah COVID-19 update: 7 more deaths, 4,661 new cases documented in past day

UTAH, Jan.4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Tuesday reported seven more COVID-19 deaths and 4,661 new cases since the last report, which was Monday.

Total documented cases in Utah since the beginning of the of the pandemic now stand at 656,407. Of the 4,661 newly reported cases, 651 are in school children: 249 cases in children ages 5 through 10, 126 cases in children ages 11 through 13, and 276 cases in children ages 14 through 17 since Monday.

Known Utah deaths now stand at 3,811. The seven new deaths were of: