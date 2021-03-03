Utah COVID-19 update: 7 more deaths, 749 new cases confirmed in past day

UTAH, March 3, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday confirmed seven more COVID-19 deaths and 749 new cases documented in the past 24 hours.

That brings Utah’s known COVID-19 cases to 372,708, and coronavirus deaths to 1,949.

The seven new deaths were of:

A male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

A male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, long-term care facility resident

A male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident

A female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

A female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

One death that was previously reported on Monday was retracted (male, between 65-84, Iron County resident). Five of the seven deaths reported today occured before Feb. 10, 2021.

Vaccines administered number 759,533, an increase of 18,236 since yesterday.

Lab tests have been given to 2,222,755 people, an in crease of 8,249 since yesterday. Tests administered number 3,849,589, an increase of 21,267 tests since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 590 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 10.2%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 4.8%.

There are 212 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 14,783.