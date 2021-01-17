Utah COVID-19 update: 8 confirmed dead, 1,585 new cases in past 24 hours

UTAH, Jan. 17, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health has documented 1,585 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, and confirmed that eight more Utahns have died from coronavirus.

The eight who died were:

2 males, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Carbon County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Millard County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, older than 85, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Iron County resident, long-term care facility resident

Total documented COVID-19 deaths in Utah since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 1,493. Documented cases number 323,837.

Vaccines administered number 157,170, an increase of 4,661 since the day before.

UDoH reports 1,902,260 coronavirus tests administered, an increase of 7,199 since Saturday’s report.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 2,209 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 22.6%.

There are 557 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 12,518.

The chart below shows numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah