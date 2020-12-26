Utah COVID-19 update: 8 dead, 3,489 cases in past 48 hours

UTAH, Dec. 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Saturday reported eight more people dead of COVID-19 and 3,489 new cases documented in the past 48 hours.

No reports were posted on Friday, due to the Christmas holiday.

Utah’s lab confirmed COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic now stand at 264,078.

Had a report been issued on Friday, 2,498 new cases would have been attributed to that day and 991 would have been attributed to Saturday, the UDoH says.

Utah’s death toll numbers 1,212.

Those whose deaths were reported since Thursday were all hospitalized. They were:

A Box Elder man between 45 and 64

A Davis County woman between 65 and 85

A Millard County woman between 65 and 84

A Salt Lake County woman between 45 and 64

A Utah County man between 65 and 84

A Washington County woman, older than 85

A Weber County man between 65 and 84

A Weber County man, older than 85

Vaccine doses administered in Utah number 16,924.

To date, 1,690,466 COVID-19 tests have been administered. That’s an increase of 12,956 people tested since Thursday. Of those, 8,879 would have been reported Friday and 4,077 are new tests being reported so far Saturday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 2,153 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 24.0%.

There are 481 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 10,522.

The chart below shows the numbers broken down by area of the state.