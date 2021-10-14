Utah COVID-19 update: 8 deaths, 1,253 new cases since Wednesday; 282 new cases in school children

UTAH, Oct. 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health has announced that eight more COVID-19 deaths have been documented since the last report, on Wednesday, bringing total known coronavirus deaths to 3,050.
Confirmed new COVID-19 cases here since Wednesday number 1,253, bringing Utah’s total to 527,654.
School-aged children account for 282 of today’s newly announced cases. Of those cases, 117 were in children ages 5 to 10; 87 cases were in children ages 11 to 13, and 78 cases were in children ages 14 to 17.
The eight additional deaths since Wednesday were of:
- A male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- A female, between 25-44, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- A male, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- A male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- A male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
- A male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- A male, between 65-84, Uintah County resident, not hospitalized
- A male, between 25-44, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death
Vaccines
UDoH reports 3,595,117 total vaccines administered, which is 9,041 more than Wednesday.
Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:
In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 13.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 11.3 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 6.2 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.
Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 9.0 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.0 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.
UDoH reports 3,573,453 people tested, an increase of 7,876 people tested since Wednesday.
It reports 6,438,532 total tests, an increase of 15,752 tests since Wednesday.
Trends:
The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,311 per day.
The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 15.7%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.4%.
There are 573 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 23,009.
The chart below shows Utah COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.