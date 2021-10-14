Utah COVID-19 update: 8 deaths, 1,253 new cases since Wednesday; 282 new cases in school children

UTAH, Oct. 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health has announced that eight more COVID-19 deaths have been documented since the last report, on Wednesday, bringing total known coronavirus deaths to 3,050.

Confirmed new COVID-19 cases here since Wednesday number 1,253, bringing Utah’s total to 527,654.

School-aged children account for 282 of today’s newly announced cases. Of those cases, 117 were in children ages 5 to 10; 87 cases were in children ages 11 to 13, and 78 cases were in children ages 14 to 17.

The eight additional deaths since Wednesday were of:

A male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 25-44, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

A male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Uintah County resident, not hospitalized

A male, between 25-44, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Vaccines

UDoH reports 3,595,117 total vaccines administered, which is 9,041 more than Wednesday.

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 13.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 11.3 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 6.2 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 9.0 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.0 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

UDoH reports 3,573,453 people tested, an increase of 7,876 people tested since Wednesday.

It reports 6,438,532 total tests, an increase of 15,752 tests since Wednesday.

Trends:

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,311 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 15.7%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.4%.

There are 573 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 23,009.

The chart below shows Utah COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.