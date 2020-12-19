Utah COVID-19 update: 8 deaths, 2,408 new COVID-19 cases reported in last day; 559 hospitalized

UTAH, Dec. 19, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Saturday announced 2,408 more lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and eight more deaths reported in the past 24 hours. Utahns hospitalized number 559.

The newly reported cases bring Utah’s coronavirus cases to 248,970. Total deaths now number 1,148. Hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 9,968.

Those who died were:

A Box Elder County man between 65 and 84, not hospitalized at time of death

A Davis County woman between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man, 65 to 84, hospitalized

Two Salt Lake County women between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Utah County man, older than 85, not hospitalized

The UDoH reports that we are in phase 1 of vaccine distribution, with doses going to healthcare works and their support staffs.

So far, 3,648 vaccines have been administered in Utah, and 23,400 vaccines have been approved and/or shipped.

COVID-19 tests administered to date number 1,633,896. Of those, 10,101 were administered in the past day.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 2,454 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 22.1%.

The chart below shows numbers broken down by area of the state.

For the latest global tracking figures follow Gephardt Daily’s link to Johns Hopkins University’s COVID-19 Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE).

For specific information on Utah’s battle with the novocoronoavirus click here.