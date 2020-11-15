Utah COVID-19 update: 8 deaths in 24 hours; 484 now hospitalized

UTAH, Nov. 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Sunday reported eight more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, and 484 patients now hospitalized.

The daily new-case number is 2,667, with total lab-documented coronavirus cases in Utah since the beginning of the outbreak numbering 153,808.

The Utahns who died in the past day were:

A female, older than 85, Cache County resident, long-term care facility resident

A male, older than 85, Garfield County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, older than 85, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident

A female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Total COVID-19 deaths documented in Utah now stand at 718.

COVID-19 tests performed in Utah number 1,244,735, of those, 10,485 tests were performed in the past 24 hours.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 2,985 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 24.34%; almost one in four.

Total COVID-19 patients hospitalized since the outbreak began were 6,769.

The chart below shows numbers broken down by area of the state.