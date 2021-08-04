Utah COVID-19 update: 8 more deaths, 1,050 new cases confirmed in past day

UTAH, Aug. 4, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health has reported eight more COVID-19 deaths and 1,050 newly documented cases in the past day.

Confirmed cases now stand at 436,487.

Known coronavirus deaths in Utah number 2,479. The eight newly documented deaths were of:

A female, between 25-44, Cache County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A male, older than 85, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident

A male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident

A female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 25-44, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 15-24, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 25-44, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Vaccinations in Utah number 3,050,326, an increase of 8,379 in the past day.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

People tested for COVID-19 here number 2,945,514, an increase of 6,999 since Tuesday. There have been 5,359,045 total tests administered. This is an increase of 12,293 tests since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 907 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 15.2%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.7%.

There are 388 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 18,825.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah