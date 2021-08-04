Utah COVID-19 update: 8 more deaths, 1,050 new cases confirmed in past day

UTAH, Aug. 4, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health has reported eight more COVID-19 deaths and 1,050 newly documented cases in the past day.
Confirmed cases now stand at 436,487.
Known coronavirus deaths in Utah number 2,479. The eight newly documented deaths were of:
- A female, between 25-44, Cache County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- A male, older than 85, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident
- A male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident
- A female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- A female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- A male, between 25-44, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- A male, between 15-24, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- A male, between 25-44, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
Vaccinations in Utah number 3,050,326, an increase of 8,379 in the past day.
People tested for COVID-19 here number 2,945,514, an increase of 6,999 since Tuesday. There have been 5,359,045 total tests administered. This is an increase of 12,293 tests since yesterday.
The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 907 per day.
The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 15.2%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.7%.
There are 388 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 18,825.
The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.