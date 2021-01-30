Utah COVID-19 update: 8 more deaths, 1,468 new cases confirmed in past day

UTAH, Jan. 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Saturday reported eight more COVID-19 deaths and 1,468 new cases confirmed in the past 24 hours.

Positive cases now stand at 345,430, and cumulative Utah deaths number 1,636.

The eight who died were:

A Cache County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized at time of death

A Davis County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman, older than 85, not hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man, older that 85, hospitalized

A Weber County woman, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

Vaccines administered in Utah now number 300,516, with 18,719 given in the past 24 hours. The chart below shows the vaccines given by area of the state.

Corona lab tests given in Utah number 2,018,175, with 8,768 people tested since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,509 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 18%.

There are 430 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 13,427.

The chart below shows COVID-19 case numbers broken down by area of the state.