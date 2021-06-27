Utah COVID-19 update: 8 more deaths, 282 new cases confirmed in past day

UTAH, June 27, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Sunday confirmed eight additional deaths and 282 more COVID-19 cases confirmed in the past day.

Total documented cases now stand at 413,950. Confirmed coronavirus deaths in Utah stand at 2,363.

Of the eight reported deaths, seven occurred prior to May 27, the UDoH’s statement says. Those who died, none of whom were hospitalized, were:

A Cache County woman between 45 and 64

A Davis County man between 65 and 84

A Salt Lake County man between 24 and 44

A Salt Lake County woman between 45 and 64

A Salt Lake County man between 45 and 64

A Summit County man between 65 and 84

A Weber County man between 25 and 44

A Weber County woman between 45 and 64

Vaccines administered in Utah number 2,843,946, which is 5,759 more than Saturday.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

People tested for COVID-19 hear number 2,784,871, an increase of 2,574 people since Saturday’s report. Tests given stand at 5,083,161, an increase of 3,673 tests since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 335 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 9.4%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 6.2%.

There are 215 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak number 17,436.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah