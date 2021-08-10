Utah COVID-19 update: 8 more deaths, 634 new cases documented in past day

UTAH, Aug. 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Tuesday reported eight more deaths and 634 new cases of COVID-19 documented in the past 24 hours.

That brings Utah’s known cases to 441,131. Documented coronavirus deaths in Utah stand at 2,511.

The eight additional deaths were of:

A Beaver County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized at time of death

A Millard County man, older than 85, not hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman between 45 and 64, hospitalized

Three Salt Lake County men between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Utah County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Washington County man, older than 85, hospitalized

Vaccines administered number 3,090,493, which is 5,817 more than Monday.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

People tested in Utah number 2,980,213, an increase of 5,727 since yesterday. Tests given number 5,407,488, an increase of 10,015 since Monday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 812 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 14.06%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.1%.

There are 380 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 19,062.

The chart below shows Utah COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah