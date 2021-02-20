Utah COVID-19 update: 8 more deaths, 778 new cases documented in past day

UTAH, Feb. 20, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Saturday reported eight more COVID-19 deaths and 778 new cases documented since Friday.

That brings Utah’s total know coronavirus cases to 366,034 and deaths to 1,842.

The eight who died were:

A Salt Lake County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized at time of death

Two Salt Lake County Male, between 65-84, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman, older than 85, not hospitalized

A Utah County woman between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Weber County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Weber County woman, older than 85, hospitalized

Vaccines administered number 598,434, an increase of 18,383 in the past 24 hours. See the vaccines broken down by area of the state on the chart below.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

Lab tests have been administered to 2,158,136 people, an increase of 6,892 since yesterday. Tests given total 3,690,090, and increase of 19,646 in the past 24 hours.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 13.52%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 6.12%. The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 779 per day.

Utah COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized number 242. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 14,421.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.