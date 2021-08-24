Utah COVID-19 update: 9 deaths, 1,140 new cases confirmed in past day, 246 cases in school children

UTAH, Aug. 24, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Tuesday reported nine more COVID-19 deaths in the past day, and 1,140 new cases, with 246 of them occurring in school children.

In the children, there were:

97 cases in ages 5-10

50 cases in ages 11-13

99 cases in ages 14-18

Utah’s total known positive cases now stand at 455,513. Total known coronavirus deaths number 2,593.

The nine new Utah deaths, two of which reportedly occurred prior to Aug. 1, were of:

A Davis County man between 65 and 84, not hospitalized at time of death

A Davis County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized at time of death

A Salt Lake County woman between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 45 and 64, not hospitalized

A Uintah County man, older than 85, hospitalized

A Utah County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Utah County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Washington County woman between 25 and 55, hospitalized

Vaccines

UDoH reports report 3,201,624 total vaccines administered, which is 5,747 more than yesterday.

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at five times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 7.3 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5.1 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

UDoH reports 3,076,176 people tested, an increase of 7,415 tested since Monday. It reports 5,579,366 total tests administered, an increase of 12,554 tests since Monday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,108 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 14.8%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.5%.

There are 438 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 19,829.

The chart below shows Utah COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah