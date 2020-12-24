Utah COVID-19 update: 9 deaths, 2,892 new positive cases in past day; 561 hospitalized

UTAH, Dec. 24, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Thursday reported nine more deaths and 2,892 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hour

Those hospitalized number 561, the daily report says. Cumulative hospitalizations number 10,406. Total documented cases since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 260,589.

Deaths since the beginning number 1,204. The Utahns whose deaths were reported in the past 24 hours were:

A Davis County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

Two Salt Lake County men between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

Two Salt Lake County women between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man, older than 85, hospitalized

A Utah County woman between 25 and 55, hospitalized

A Utah County resident, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

A Weber County woman between 45 and 64, hospitalized

Vaccine doses administered number 14,822.

Those tested for the coronavirus number 1,677,510, with 10,631 tests administered since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 2,379 per day. The rolling seven7-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 24.0%.

* The UDoH noted that no COVID-19 update will be provided Friday due to the Christmas holiday.

The chart below shows COVID numbers broken down by area of the state.