Utah COVID-19 update: 9 deaths in 24 hours; 487 now hospitalized

UTAH, Nov. 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Saturday reported nine more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, and 487 patients now hospitalized.

The daily new-case number is 5,352, but that number is artificially high, according to a UDoH explanation, which says approximately 1,300 of those cases should have been reported Friday, but were not due to technical difficulties with one of two data collection systems used in the daily reports.

With 1,300 cases subtracted, today’s new positive cases reported would have been 4,052.

The Utahns who died in the past day were:

Two Davis County women between ages 65 and 84, hospitalized at the time of death

A Salt Lake County man between ages 25 and 64, hospitalized at the time of death

A Salt Lake County man between 45 and 64, not hospitalized at the time of death

A Summit County woman between 65 and 84, a resident of a long-term care facility

A Tooele County woman between 65 and 84, not hospitalized at the time of death

A Utah County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized at time of death

A Washington County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized at the time of death

A Washington County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized at the time of death.

Total COVID-19 deaths documented in Utah now stand at 710.

Total lab-documented coronavirus cases in Utah since the beginning of the outbreak number 151,141.

COVID-19 tests performed in Utah number 1,234,250, of those, 17,544 tests were performed in the past 24 hours.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 2,957 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 23.6%.

Total COVID-19 patients hospitalized since the outbreak began were 6,676.

The chart below shows numbers broken

down by area of the state.