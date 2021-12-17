Utah COVID-19 update: 9 more deaths, 1,104 new cases confirmed in past day

UTAH, Dec. 17, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Friday documented seven more COVID-19 deaths and 1,107 new cases confirmed since the last report, which was Thursday.

That brings total known Utah cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 617,697. Total documented deaths here stand at 3,704.

Of the new cases, 157 were in school-aged children: 89 cases in children ages 5 through 10, 26 cases in children ages 11 through 13, and 42 cases in children ages 14 through 17 since yesterday.

The seven who died were:

A male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

A male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized

Vaccines

The Utah Department of Health reports 4,403,822 total vaccines administered, which is 13,240 more than Thursday.

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 15.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 9.7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.7 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

UDoH reports 4,121,577 people tested, which is an increase of 9,301 people tested since Thursday.

It reports 7,553,576 total tests, an increase of 17,871 tests since yesterday.

Trends

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,006 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 13.2%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 9.1%.

There are 511 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 26,941.

The chart below shows Utah’s COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah