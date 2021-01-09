Utah COVID-19 update: 9 more deaths, 2,613 new cases in past day

UTAH, Jan. 9, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Saturday announced nine more COVID-19 deaths and 2,613 more cases documented in the past 24 hours.

That brings total cases to 303,723 and deaths to 1,390. Those deaths reported in the past day were of:

A Davis County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized at time of death

A Salt Lake County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man, older than 85, not hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man, older than 85, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 45 and 64, not hospitalized

A Uintah County man, older than 85, not hospitalized

Two Weber County men between 65-84, Weber County residents, hospitalized

Vaccines administered number 99,612, which is 10,181 more than the previous day.

Tests administered number 1,816,329, and increase of 13,104 people tested since the day before.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 3,147 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 32.6%.

There are 535 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 11,778.

The chart below shows Utah

numbers broken down by area of the state.