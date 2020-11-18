Utah COVID-19 update: 9 more deaths, 3,071 new cases in past 24 hours; 541 patients now hospitalized

UTAH, Nov. 18, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Nine more Utahns have died from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, according to new numbers from the Utah Department of Health. In the same time period, 3,071 new cases were documented, and current hospitalizations stand at 541.

Those who died were:

A Cache County man between 5 and 84, hospitalized at the time of death

A Davis County woman between 65 and 84, not hospitalized at the time of death

A Salt Lake County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized at the time of death

A Salt Lake County woman between ages 65 and 84, not hospitalized at the time of death

A Salt Lake County man, older than 85, hospitalized at the time of death

A Salt Lake County woman, older than 85, a resident of a long-term care facility

A Summit County woman between ages 65 and 84, not hospitalized at the time of death

A Washington County woman between ages 45 and 64, not hospitalized at the time of death

A Weber County man between ages 65 and 84, not hospitalized at the time of death

Total COVID-19 deaths in Utah stand at 740. One death, a female, between 65-84, a Utah County resident and long-term care facility resident, was removed following further investigation.

Today’s new 3,071 virus cases brings Utah’s cumulative total to 162,028.

Total tests performed in Utah number 1,278,951. Of those, 13,351 people were tested in the past 24 hours.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 3,161 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 24.1%

Currently, 541 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 7,107.

The chart below shows the numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah