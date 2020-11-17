Utah COVID-19 update: 9 more deaths, 3,178 new cases in past 24 hours; 512 patients now hospitalized

UTAH, Nov. 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Nine more Utahns have died from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, according to new numbers from the Utah Department of Health. In the same time period, 3,178 new cases were documented, and current hospitalizations stand at 512.

Those who died were:

A Beaver County woman, older than 85, not hospitalized at the time of death

A Juab County man between ages 65 and 84, hospitalized at the time of death

A Salt Lake County woman between ages 65 and 84, not hospitalized at the time of death

A Salt Lake County man, older than 85, a resident in a long-term care facility

A Salt Lake County woman, older than 85 and a resident of a long-term care facility

A Utah County man between ages 65 and 84, a resident of a long-term care facility

A Utah County man, older than 85, a resident of a long-term care facility

A Washington County resident between ages 65 and 85, a resident of a long-term care facility

A Weber County man between ages 65 and 84, hospitalized at the time of death

Total COVID-19 deaths in Utah stand at 732.

Today’s new 3,178 virus cases brings Utah’s cumulative total to 158,957.

Total tests performed in Utah number 1,265,600. Of those, 11,342 people were tested in the past 24 hours.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 3,057 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 24.4%

Currently, 512 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 6,988.

The chart below shows the numbers broken down by area of the state.