Utah COVID-19 update: 9 more known deaths, 1,859 new cases in past day

UTAH, Oct. 28, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Thursday reported nine more COVID-19 deaths and 1,859 newly documented cases in the past day.

Utah’s total know cases now stand at 548,072. Documented deaths since the beginning of the pandemic now stand at 3,190.

Of the new cases, 370 are in school children: 179 cases in children ages 5 through 10, 93 cases in children 11 through 13, and 98 cases in children 14 through 18 since Wednesday.

The nine deaths reported in the past day were of:

A male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

A female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 15-24, Iron County resident, not hospitalized at time of death (not a minor)

2 males, between 45-64, Weber County residents, not hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Two of these deaths occurred prior to Oct. 1, UDoH said.

Vaccines

UDoH reports 3,718,416 total vaccines administered, which is 13,025 more than Wednesday.

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 18.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 10.9 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5.2 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 9.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.4 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.7 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

UDoH reports 3,688,462 people tested for the coronavirus, an increase of 9,964 people tested since Wednesday. It reports 6,663,513 total tests, an increase of 19,479 tests since Wednesday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,547 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 17%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 11%.

Hospitalizations:

There are 536 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 23,941.

The chart below shows COVID-19 areas listed by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah