Utah COVID-19 update: 920 new cases in past 24 hours, no additional deaths

UTAH, Sept. 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Sunday reported 920 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths.

Total documented COVID-19 deaths in Utah remain at 440.

Positive tests since the beginning now number 63,772.

Lab tests performed statewide number 758,165. This is an increase of 6,215 people tested from Saturday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 835 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 13.1%.

There are 141 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 3,494.

Those patients classified as recovered, defined as still living three weeks after diagnosis number 51,410. It is common for COVID-19 patients to die more than three weeks after diagnosis.

To see the numbers broken down by area of the state, check the chart below.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah