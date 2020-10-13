Utah COVID-19 update: 987 new cases in past 24 hours

UTAH, Oct. 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Tuesday reported 987 new lab-documented cases of COVD-19 in the past 24 hours, and no new deaths.

Cumulative positive cases now number 87,819. Total deaths stand at 522, the same number as yesterday.

The total number of tests performed now stands at 931,732, and increase of 8,801 people tested from yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,182 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 13.8%.

At present, 249 people are hospitalized in Utah with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 4,383.

Patients classified as recovered, defined as still living three weeks after diagnosis, now number 64,583. It is common for COVID-19 patients to die more than three weeks after diagnosis.