Utah COVID-19 update for Thursday: 316 new cases, no more deaths

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 4, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Thursday reported 316 new cases of COVID-19 documented in the past 24 hours.

No more deaths were reported, so that number still stands at a cumulative 117.

Lab-confirmed cases of the virus now number 10,813, an increase of 3% in 24 hours.

Those currently hospitalized for COVID-19 number 118, an increase of 23 cases, an increase of 21 since yesterday, and of 24% since Monday, Utah Department of Health information says.

Those tested number 227,507, an increase of 3,526 since Wednesday’s report. The rate of positives is 4.8% of those tested.

Those COVID-19 patients classified as recovered, defined as those still living three weeks after diagnosis, number 6,628.