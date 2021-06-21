Utah COVID-19 update: No more deaths, 160 new cases in past day

UTAH, June 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Monday reported 160 new COVID-19 cases documented in the past day, and no additional deaths.

Coronavirus cases now stand at a cumulative 411,770. Deaths remain at 2,330.

Lab tests have been administered to 2,763,344 people, an increase of 2,046 people tested since Sunday. Tests administered number 5,050,127, an increase of 3,090 tests since Sunday.

Vaccines administered in Utah number 2,792,608, an increase of 2,321 from Sunday.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 293 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 8.5%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 5.5%.

There are 150 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak stand at 17,284.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah