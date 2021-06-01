Utah COVID-19 update: No new deaths, 112 new cases in past day; 1,756 more vaccinated

UTAH, June 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Tuesday reported 112 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no additional confirmed deaths in the past day.

That brings total positive Utah cases to 406,282. Know coronavirus deaths hear remain at 2,302.

Lab tests have been administered to 2,694,271 people, an increase of 2,452 since Monday.

Tests administered number 4,928,625 , an increase of 3,630 tests in the past day.

A total of 2,595,912 vaccines have now been given, an increase of 1,756 since Monday’s report.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 213 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.4%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.9%.

There are 130 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak number 16,835.

The chart below shows Utah COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.