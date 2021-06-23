Utah COVID-19 update: UDoH issues warning after 527 new cases documented in past day

UTAH, June 23 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday issued a warning to residents after 527 new cases of COVID-19 were documented in the past day.

UDoH said in a news release: “The Informatics Program identified an issue with a server yesterday that resulted in delayed reporting for Associated Regional and University Pathologists, Inc. The issue was resolved last night, so the increase in cases today is partially due to those delayed results coming in. However, it’s estimated the reporting issue only amounted to fewer than 40 cases.

“The increase in cases serves as a reminder that we aren’t out of the woods yet, and it remains critical for Utahns to get vaccinated, limit your contact with others who are not part of your usual circle, wear a mask when you can’t physical distance, stay home if you’re sick, and wash your hands often.”

Positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic now number 412,546. Deaths total 2,336.

The deaths of three people were reported in the past day. They were:

A male, between 25-44, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 25-44, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death

People tested in Utah for coronavirus number 2,770,658, an increase of 4,539 since Tuesday.

Tests administered number 5,062,842, an increase of 7,454 since Tuesday’s report.

Vaccines administered number 2,802,453, an increase of 7,076 from Tuesday.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 311 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 8.6%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 5.7%.

There are 167 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 17,347.

The chart below shows Utah’s COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah