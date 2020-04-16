Utah COVID-19 updates: 141 new cases, 1 death in past 24 hours

UTAH, April 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health reported Thursday that there have been 141 additional cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in the last 24 hours, and one death.

Test-confirmed cases are at 2,683, a 5.5% increase in Utah. The number of people reported tested is 49,678, up 2,064 in 24 hours.

The hospitalization number is 238. Deaths now stand at 21.

To see cases listed by area and age, see the charts below. (The category of deaths by area is new today, so changes in that category cannot be noted.)